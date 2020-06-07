There Are New Reasons to Hope Now—Yes, Now

George Orwell once observed that during times of upheaval it’s often not the big events that etch themselves into your memory but the smaller or tangential ones.

“ A tribute to human bondage vanished like a thief in the night in the Deep South. ”

The other day I was watching television and saw a black man explain that he had done what had to be done, what was long overdue, and he didn’t care about who was bothered by it anymore. Randall Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, had ordered the razing of a 115-year-old monument commemorating the American Confederacy. And razed it was—in the space of 24 hours, right in the middle of an annual state “holiday” honoring the Confederate President Jefferson Davis. In a split screen image next to Woodfin speaking you could see a naked plinth, graffitied with Black Lives Matter slogans, now absent its notorious obelisk. Protesters galvanized by the horrific on-camera killing of George Floyd had tried in vain to tear down the obelisk themselves; their mayor finished the job for them.

“We don’t have time to worry about something that’s not working for our city and relegates black people to property and slavery,” Woodfin patiently explained. And what of a civil lawsuit filed against Birmingham by Alabama’s attorney general for violating the state’s monument preservation law? The city would gladly pay a fine. And that was that. With the stroke of a pen, Woodfin put paid to decades of shopworn reactionary special pleading about “cultural heritage” and self-pitying revisionism. Jefferson Davis’s party was ruined. A tribute to human bondage vanished like a thief in the night in the Deep South.