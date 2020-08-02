There Must Be No More Vanessa Guillens in the Military

I come from an “Army strong” family. My maternal grandfather, Samuel E. Smith, was just 17 when he enlisted to fight in World War II. He, of course, entered a segregated Army in 1945, but by the time he retired in the 1970s, it was a very different Army, one full of opportunity for not only Blacks but also for women.

My maternal uncle Doug Ward fought in the jungles of Vietnam, and to this day still bears the scars and disabilities of war. My father, an Army NCO, served in Europe at Checkpoint Charlie in West Berlin during the same era. I was born in Munich on an Army base in the late 1960s.

My brother was the first officer in the family and was deployed to the Middle East right after 9/11. He was the XO (executive officer) at Ft. Story in Virginia, near Virginia Beach. I have many cousins and uncles who also served, male and female alike. I am proud of them all. Proud to come from a family of soldiers.