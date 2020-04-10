There’s a Voter-Shaped Hole in Biden’s Coronavirus Plan

In mid-March, former Vice President Joe Biden released a massive plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prepare the nation for future threats to public health and safety. The document outlined a wartime-style mobilization of the entire federal government to increase access to testing, deploy medical supplies to affected areas, and bolster American workers and businesses hit by the pandemic’s ongoing economic nightmare.

But much of the plan—reopening the Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges, increasing funding for medical supplies and health infrastructure, creating a U.S. Public Health Service Reserve Corps—is predicated on Biden’s election in November, an outcome that is far from guaranteed if American voters are forced to choose between civic duty and physical health.

Missing in the 7,100-word plan is any proposal to protect the operation and integrity of elections and voting in an era when much of the nation remains on official lockdown. Of nearly a dozen statements made regarding the coronavirus pandemic, none have directly addressed growing calls from many of Biden’s fellow Democrats to universalize access to mail-in voting across the country.