There’s Good News on the Vaccine Front. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Get Too Excited.

A possible novel coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Oxford University and Cambridge-based pharma AstraZeneca produced an immune response in test subjects during small scale phase-two trials, according to a study that appeared Monday in the science journal The Lancet.

It’s just the latest promising vaccine news as scientists all over the world scramble to come up with an effective tool to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which since first spreading in China in December has infected over 14.7 million people and killed more than 611,000 globally. But scientists The Daily Beast spoke with warned that the Oxford-AstraZeneca trials were small, rushed and, in the words of one infectious-disease expert, “ragtag.”

