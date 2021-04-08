There’s One Truly Alarming Reason to Worry About the Latest COVID Surge—Even With Vaccines

PLAYING THE SLOTS

More cases mean more opportunities for the novel coronavirus to mutate. And the more the pathogen mutates, the greater the chance it will evolve into an even deadlier variant.

David Axe

Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty

The ongoing spring surge in COVID-19 infections isn’t quite as bad as it looks. Yes, cases are spiking in big eastern states including Florida, New Jersey, New York, and especially Michigan.

But there’s a silver lining. Because so many of America’s seniors have been vaccinated, more younger workers are getting infected this time around— and those younger people are far less likely to get really sick or die.

However, the surge—driven by the spread of dangerous new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and a reckless rush by governors and mayors to end a year of mask mandates and social distancing rules—isn’t just an immediate threat to unvaccinated people.