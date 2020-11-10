There's Only One Play for Joe Biden if He Wants to Keep Winning

Joe Biden, who was elected on a promise not to be Donald Trump, needs to push back hard against members of his own party who are using radical language and pushing radical ideas. Failing to do so could have repercussions in January's Georgia runoff elections—and then in the midterms. More importantly, it could prolong the partisan divisiveness that has pervaded American politics for years now.

Even as Biden is settling in as president-elect (and still having to contend with a defeated incumbent president who refuses to concede), a battle is taking place within the Democratic Party over Biden’s transition, as well as his administration’s agenda.

How Biden responds to that battle will determine whether or not he can reunite the nation as he’s vowed to do. That is his real mandate, and, ironically, unifying the nation will require him to fight hard against the left wing of his own party to suppress and control its more radical ideas and rhetoric.