Theresa May’s Own Party Launches Coup Over Brexit

LONDON—Margaret Thatcher—Britain’s prime minister for more than a decade—was ultimately felled by her own Conservative party. On Wednesday morning, the same party moved to kick out Britain’s second female prime minister in another civil war over Europe.

An internal party vote has been called on whether to defenestrate Theresa May just 107 days before Britain is due to exit the European Union. In the midst of its greatest crisis since the Second World War, the country may effectively be left without a leader.

The Conservative party has always prided itself on the ruthless pursuit of power, but there’s one issue that transforms it from hardened professionals into raving loons—and the issue of Europe has struck again.

Party moderates begged the hardline Brexiteers to stick by May for now or risk enraging the public, many of whom will be baffled by the Conservatives’ willingness to put complex arguments over shared sovereignty and the party leadership above the stability of the country at a time of crisis. That call for moderation was ignored.

Lawmakers on both sides of the Brexit debate have been infuriated by the deal May thrashed out with EU leaders. The agreement includes a special measure to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but some fear that would effectively leave the U.K. bound by EU rules without any say over their creation.

The party that forced a general election last year under the slogan “Strong and Stable” will now vote on evicting its leader by the end of the day—about 12 hours after announcing the ballot would be held. Even if the country is not left leaderless and directionless, May’s authority will be severely diminished.

The vote was triggered by at least 48 Conservative lawmakers handing secret letters of no confidence in their leader to a party official, who has been collecting them in a safe in his House of Commons office. Once that threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party was passed late Tuesday night, a vote of all Conservative members of parliament (MPs) was automatically required.

It will be held by around 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET) Wednesday and the results will be announced around an hour later—shortly before a frosty Conservative HQ Christmas party is due to begin.

A U.K. government minister told The Daily Beast: “She’ll win. Margin 2-1. But then she will have to decide if she can govern with such a grand portion of her party unable to endorse her personally.”

If hundreds of her own MPs vote against her—which would be significantly more than the hard Brexit wing—she may conclude that she has no choice but to resign and hand over the Brexit negotiation to someone else.

There’s at least a dozen Conservatives who think they can do the job.

Unfortunately, at this point Britain is so badly divided that it needs an Abraham Lincoln figure to hold it together—instead, the people forcing this vote are seen as clowns, ideologues, or charlatans who are either misleading the public or chasing impossible dreams.

If one of these individuals emerged as the new prime minister, a no-deal Brexit would become far more likely, threatening an economic crash in the U.K. and Europe that would ripple all over the world. These hardcore Brexiteers are consumed by taking Britain fully out of any European institutions and trade networks for the sake of British sovereignty—no matter the economic cost.

There are also a clutch of more reasonable and ambitious Conservatives whose elevation to party leader would present them with all of the same problems currently stacked up on May’s desk. May’s charm and ability to connect on a human level is so famously lacking that she’s known as the Maybot, but the fundamental Brexit calculations wouldn’t get any easier no matter who was facing them.

For that reason, the vast majority of the party may decide to stick with May for now.

Speaking on the steps of No. 10 an hour after news of the vote broke, she appealed to the party on the grounds that there was no time for a successor to be chosen and renegotiate Brexit before March 29.

“Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division, just as we should be standing together to serve our country. None of that would be in the national interest,” she said.

She attacked the hardcore Brexiteers directly, telling the rest of the party: “The Conservatives must not be a single-issue party. We are a party of the whole nation—moderate, pragmatic, mainstream.”

Within hours of the vote being announced, 75 Conservative MPs had already said that they would back May. “A leadership contest is the last thing we need. What the public want is for us to sort Brexit now,” Scottish Secretary David Mundell told The Daily Beast.

On another day of chaos in Westminster, May’s best hope is that her colleagues think they’ve already seen enough drama.