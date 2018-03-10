These 3 Oral Hygiene Tools Will Make Your Next Trip To The Dentist More Tolerable

There comes a point in every visit to the dentist where you have to answer the dreaded question: “How often are you flossing?” If the answer is “not enough”—or if there are other oral hygiene habits you’ve been slacking on—then it might be time to update your toolkit. These curated picks will help you rededicate yourself to your tooth care routine, and avoiding fibbing to the dentist about flossing from here on out.

1. Whitening Pro System

Sure, the idea of having a sparkling, white smile sounds good. But whitening treatments can be expensive, the cheaper ones don't guarantee a shinier smile, and sometimes strips can leave you with extreme sensitivity. Your solution: the Whitening Pro System, which makes your teeth whiter after just thirty minutes of use per day. The system uses whitening gel and cold blue LED light to accelerate the process without pain or increased sensitivity. Get it while it's on sale for $24.99, 75% off the usual price, and save an extra 10% by using coupon code MADMARCH10 at checkout.

2. Dazzlepro Elite Sonic Toothbrushes

For unscientific reasons, it’s more fun to use an electric toothbrush than an analog model, and that might mean that you’ll be better about brushing twice a day. The Dazzlepro Elite performs 40,000 brush strokes per minute, which means it removes more plaque and whitens teeth more efficiently. It even offers a soft brushing mode for those with sensitive teeth. Buy it now while it's on sale for $52.99, 78% off the usual retail price, and save an extra 10% when using coupon code MADMARCH10 at checkout.

3. Aqua Water Flosser

What’s water flossing, you might be wondering? Well it’s kind of what it sounds like—it’s a good solution for people who forget to floss consistently. The method uses a gentle water jet to clean the hard-to-reach zone between your teeth and gums, helping to fend off plaque and tartar. This particular water flosser is dentist recommended because it's been proven to be up to five times better than regular flossing. Today it's on sale for $33.99—77% off the usual price—and you can save an extra 10% when using coupon code MADMARCH10 at checkout.

