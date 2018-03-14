These 3 Products Will Help You Get A Better Night’s Sleep

A lack of quality snoozing can really throw your life off, and unfortunately a bad night’s sleep is the nighttime epidemic of our modern age. The good news is there are plenty of products out there that can make catching some shut-eye easier. Read on for three worth working into your sleep routine that are all 40% off or more.

1. The Anti-Snoring Jaw Strap: 2-Pack: Whether you’re waking yourself or your partner up in the middle of the night, this strap (which, yes, does look like a face headband) can help. Just slip it comfortably over the crown of your head and chin, and consider your relationship—and your beauty rest—saved. (Bonus: It also helps prevent sleep apnea, bruxism, and TMJ pain.) Get this ingenious strap for $12.99—67% off the usual price of $39.98.

2. The Yaasa Studios Infinity Blanket: This cozy throw does so much more than keep you snuggly and warm: It actually uses a patented technology to recycle the natural heat produced by your body back as infrared heat, which in turn helps increase your local blood flow, aids muscle recovery and of course enhances your rest. Plus it's produced using green practices, so you’re getting a sustainably-sourced nap. Buy this innovative blanket for $140, reduced from $230.

3. The Ultra Soft 1800 Series Bamboo Bed Sheets: 4-Piece Set: Sometimes the culprit of poor rest is sheets that just don’t feel good against your skin. The Ultra Soft 1800 Series Bamboo Bed Sheets: 4-Piece Set is made out of high-quality bamboo yarns and high-strength microfiber for enhanced softness, and is designed to stay soft and wrinkle-free. That means you get extreme comfort—without an outrageous price tag. Get this luxuriously soft sheets for $29.99, or 40% off the original price of $49.99.

