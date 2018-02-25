These 4 Tools Can Help You Finish Small Home Repairs

The little home repair projects — like window cracks or mounting shelves — are the ones that really start to add up and can cause a backlog of weekend to-dos. It can be challenging to do any kind of home improvement yourself if you don't have the right tools and supplies, which are often pricey. Given that, we've rounded up five simple tools that will help you finish any of your DIY projects, all on sale for up to 62% off.

1. FiberFix Total Repair Tool: 2-Pack

If you want something that's going to provide universal assistance, the FiberFix Total Repair Tool is your best bet. This useful tool seals cracks, protects exposed wires, fills gaps, builds layers, bonds objects, and even includes a blue light accelerator to dry the glue and adhesive faster.

Buy the 2-pack now for $14.99, a massive 62% discount off the usual $40 price.

2. Flex Drill Adapter

Drills can be intimidating, and changing a drill bit is such a hassle. That's why the Flex Drill Adapter is so amazing: it gives you more range and fits all drills and drill bits. It's perfect for those projects where you're stuck in a tight or uncomfortable space, like putting together a desk or fixing the pipes under your sink.

Buy it now for $13, while it's 34% off, rather than paying $20.

3. Readymax 10" & 12" Tongue & Groove Plier Set

Everyone needs a pair of pliers. This two-pack of tongue and groove pliers from Readymax is a solid place to start. Not only are they comfortable to hold, but they also feature a built-in LED to give you the light you need to get your job done right. This set is even waterproof, corrosion-resistant, chemical proof, and shockproof, which means you won’t have to worry about breaking any of the components (and the LED won't run out of juice if you leave it running because it automatically shuts off after two minutes).

Buy it now for $19.99 while it's 50% off from $40.

4. FiberFix Repair Wrap: 3-Roll Bundle

If you’re the type of person who likes to throw a bit of duct tape on a broken object and call it a day, the FiberFix Repair Wrap can definitely help you step up your repair game. This stuff is a hundred times stronger than duct tape, and all you have to do is soak it in water and apply it to any surface. It'll dry in about 10 minutes and your cracked or broken surface will be good as new again.

Buy it now for just $12.99, which is 31% off the standard $19 price tag.

