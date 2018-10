The Fashion Institute of Technology is currently showcasing illustration students' work on the streets of Manhattan in a beautiful display of mural work responding to the prompt of "the future of the human experience." The Daily Beast reached out to a few of the artists on their inspiration for the work.

This piece is called "Conflicted."

"I'm in to surrealism and fashion illustration so that's what initially inspired the design. The changing expressions came after I received the human experience theme," said the artist.