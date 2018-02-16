These Are The 5 Microsoft Skills Data Analysts Need To Know

Microsoft programs are so commonplace in most business environments that sometimes being incredibly proficient in their use can be overlooked. Despite spending more time than you’d like to think about using Excel and Powerpoint, there are a ton of tips and tricks you’re likely not using yet. If you know how to dig deep into advanced functionalities with these programs, you'll vastly improve the way you do your work.

If you work with data regularly, you'll find the Microsoft Data Analysis Bundle incredibly helpful to your everyday workflow. And even if you don't crunch numbers for a living, being a data-driven employee and candidate only increases your value and employability. This course shows you how to use Microsoft Power BI, Advanced Excel, Advanced VBA and Advanced Microsoft Access with total proficiency.

More specifically, these are a few of the skills you’ll learn:

Make your data interactive

Sure, spreadsheets can be a helpful way of displaying information — but one of the best use cases of Advanced Excel is its ability to make advanced graphs, creating a visual that's powerful enough to be actionable from a business standpoint. Plus, you'll learn how to automate them, saving you valuable time.

Develop compelling data visuals

Data can tell a story — but the way you present will make or break your plot line, especially if you're trying to make a case to your boss or board. Microsoft Power BI gives you ways to present your data in compelling formats, performing complex data modeling relationships and generating dashboards that you can share with colleagues and potential clients.

Automate complex tasks

We all have to do mundane, tedious tasks sometimes — but with Advanced VBA, you can use Excel as a springboard to automate these tasks. This course shows you how to write and implement Excel events, use input boxes to interact with end users and create cross-functional flowcharts in simple ways. It's also CPDUK-accredited, so it looks good on your resume (especially when you say you're a lifetime learner).

Hone advanced techniques

Whether you have a basic knowledge of Microsoft programs or consider yourself a power user, it's pretty likely that everyone can use a little help cleaning up their workflow. With Microsoft Access, you'll figure out the ways you can streamline your methods, teaching you best practices to work more efficiently. You'll learn how to create and maintain macros and even discover advanced options for the use of forms, which is sure to get a nod of approval from the most numbers-oriented people around your office.

Solve complex problems

Whether you're a data analyst, working towards being one or just want to find ways to use data to do your job more efficiently, to be a valuable team player, most companies want you to do one thing well: figure out the answers to problems. This bundle helps you find ways to use Excel to figure out those answers, whatever they might be.

You can get The Microsoft Data Analysis Bundle now for $29. Plus in honor of President's Day Weekend, Daily Beast readers can save an additional 40% by using code USA40 at checkout.

Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.