Complement Your Photo Collection With a Mainstay Digital Picture Frame

Static photos are great and yours likely capture some very important moments of your life that only exist on printed photo paper — for everything else, it’s a really great idea to invest in a digital picture frame. Essentially, we’re talking about a very simple and smart tablet-like display that can show whatever digital photos you send it. Trips, parties, anniversaries — whatever you’ve been experiencing is up for a second turn with a constant stream of your favorite snapshots. Choosing the best one for you might get tricky with the many options out there, so we rounded up the best-selling and highest-rated options on Amazon, meaning you can trust you’re getting quality and shipping will be a breeze.

Nixplay Seed, $150 on Amazon: This widescreen model from Nixplay is the No.1 best-selling digital picture frame. Nearly 3,500 reviewers have left it a 4.2-star average rating and it’s super easy to use, letting you share photos through your phone or even straight by email. The brand’s app is available on Apple and Android phones and you can create private albums with family and friends. A simple motion detector knows when you’re home and turns the frame off when you leave. You can also connect your social networks and pull photos directly from them.

Aura Digital Photo Frame, $250 on Amazon: The Aura is an investment, for sure, but it also sports the highest resolution out of the bunch, clocking in at 2048x1536, meaning it’ll display the sharpest looking images. With a 4.5-star average rating from more than 150 reviews and six different frame colors to choose from, the aura also gives you unlimited storage for as many photos as you like to send into it.

PhotoSpring Digital Picture Frame, $160 on Amazon: Sporting a white,curved design, this top-rated digital picture frame gives you 16GB of storage and the ability to pick up the frame (which can switch to battery operation when lifted) and swipe through your photos, a perfect feature for sharing your favorite moments.

BSIMB Digital Picture Frame, $80 on Amazon: Coming in with a wood style finish and clocking in at the more affordable $80, the BSIMB gives you nearly the same resolution as the above options and it can be mounted on the wall, which is a really interesting feature, as is the remote control that lets you swipe through photos from afar.

