Amazon’s Got Everything You Need To Shop For Father’s Day And Find a Perfect Gift

Shopping for Father’s Day is complicated — they might already have everything they need or think they have everything they need. And forget about asking what they want. So to help you navigate the often rigorous journey to finding the perfect gift, we rounded up the best Amazon has to offer for a seamless, easy-to-return (just in case), and speedy gift this Father’s Day.

Apple Watch Series 4 With GPS and Cellular, $449 on Amazon: Ever popular, the newest iteration of the ubiquitous smartwatch is streamlined for ease-of-use and seamless syncing — in other words, perfect for dads. Elevated health monitoring goes the extra mile in informing you of more potential ailments and a comprehensive activity tracker will tell you everything you’ve been doing (but in numbers!).

Kindle Paperwhite, $130 on Amazon: I think the newest Kindle Paperwhite — which is waterproof, Bluetooth-capable, and designed with a flush bezel — is the best one so far. It’s the thinnest model to-date and includes 8GB of space for all the Audible books he can listen to now that it’s equipped with Bluetooth. Consider the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for all the accessories he might need.

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360, $200 on Amazon: I’ve tried my fair share of air fryers and this all-in-one from iconic chef and New Orleans philanthropist Emeril Lagasse is by far my favorite. From air frying and baking to rotisserie broiling, the versatility of this countertop oven is astounding, and it looks really great in a stainless steel finish — it’s the best kitchen upgrade any dad could hope for.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, $90 on Amazon: This is the No.1 best-selling single-serve coffee machine on Amazon and I’m not surprised. With more than 9,000 reviewers leaving it a 4-star average rating, this iconic coffee machine has been well tested to perform well into the future — he’ll be using this on the regular and share favorite flavors with you. Don’t forget to pair it with a Keurig Coffee Lovers' Collection Sampler Pack.

Victorinox Unisex Werks Traveler 6.0 Frequent Flyer Hardside Carry-On, $379 on Amazon: I’m a fan of Victorinox carry-ons and multi-tools so had to be sure I covered the best gift to get your jet-setter dad. This top-rated and lightweight travel companion is outfitted with all the space-saving and organizational compartments he might ever need and its triple layered polypropylene composite will keep it from scratching — not to mention help it protect whatever’s inside against the harshest TSA airport treatment.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $479 on Amazon: This cordless vacuum from one of the most iconic brands out there will give him the last vac he’ll ever need (and that’s got nothing to do with age!). It’s lightweight, versatile, and very compact — perfect for someone who’s not that into cleaning but accepts that it’s important (every once in a while).

Nest Learning Thermostat, $212 on Amazon: This easy-to-install and easier-to-use thermostat can automate and help you save on energy costs (and help save the planet), not to mention display stats about the weather or his day. It’s smart and pairs with any smart assistant, and it’s designed to be able to read from across the room, meaning it’s great for dad’s eyes. Nearly 14,000 reviewers left it a 4.2-star average rating.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $250 on Amazon: When I was a (terrible) drummer for an emo band in the early 2000s, I was lobbing around the mainstay Marshall speakers on- and off-stage and having a high fidelity Marshall-styled portable Bluetooth speaker would be a perfect nostalgic trigger any dad will appreciate (whether a musician themselves or someone who once or still hits up concerts). The coolest feature of the recently launched Kilburn is the analog EQ switch set directly up top the speaker so you can determine the ideal treble or bass without reaching for your phone.

Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks, $18 on Amazon: Bathing suit season makes swim trunks a great gift for your dad, and the 24 color options for these top-rated and quick drying trunks makes it easy to customize it for him. Or go goofy with a top-rated Father’s Day-specific shirt.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, $134 on Amazon: Lawn maintenance is a drag. Underdo it and the yard suffers. Overdo it and the yard (and the planet) suffers. So let a smart device handle it with a smart sprinkler system. The Rachio boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 2,700 reviewers and it will sync to his smart assistant, meaning he can tell it to water the grass from bed.

Goal Zero Lighthouse 400 Lantern and USB Power Hub, $70 on Amazon: This camping-ready (and camping-perfect) lantern is really cool. The adjustable lantern is equipped with a USB output so you can charge through it and provides enough battery power to charge a phone or tablet. Collapsible legs let you choose how much its light will spread across a room. My favorite feature is the hand crank. Out of juice? He can spin it to recharge the device and get back to enlightenment — a feature any dad will respectfully appreciate. And if you really want to take this gift to the next level, pair it with the Goal Zero Boulder 100 Briefcase, a truly portable and top-rated solar panel so your dad can go totally off-grid.

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook, Executive Size, $30 on Amazon: This 36-page notebook is fully reusable, a damp cloth being all it takes to wipe each page clean. And using Rocketbook’s app, he can sync any note he takes with onto online storage, be it Google, Evernote, or something else. And nearly 3,700 reviewers left it a 4.3-star average rating, to boot.

Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband, $212 on Amazon: This meditation assistant tracks his heart rate, breathing, body movement, and apparently brain activity, giving your dad real-time feedback on how meditation is working out for him. If you’re looking for something that will incentivize your dad to take everything down a notch, this might be your best bet.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.