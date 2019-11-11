Amazon Has It All, Including These Awesome Gifts for Less Than $100

Shopping for holiday gifts on Amazon is sort of like drinking from a firehose. But hey, in the hands of a skilled fireman, the firehose isn’t such a big deal, right? Good news, I’m your fireman this holiday season. Unless in the event of an actual fire, in which case that’s bad news, because I’m not actually a trained firefighter.

But what I do have years of experience doing is combing through the cavernous archives of Amazon and uncovering excellent products that just about anyone on your gift list will love. And as the pricing on this list is capped at $100, you won’t have to drain your bank account to give a few great gifts, either.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker FYI, sparkling water is having a moment. Big time. Which makes sense, because it’s awesome. And it’s made even more awesome with DIY bubbles. The SodaStream Fizzi lets you add as much or as little fizz to your fluid as you’d like: each pump of the non-electric device infuses more CO2 into the water. Then you infuse your own chosen flavors. Buy on Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lancome Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Most skin care products are targeted at highly specific users. One caters to dry skin, another to oily skin. One treats wrinkles, another reduces pigment disparities. Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate, on the other hand, is designed for all skin types and it tackles all sorts of common skin issues, from reducing redness to firming up skin and decreasing pore size and wrinkles. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones These headphones are a great gift for anyone who appreciates great audio quality and/or some peace and quiet. They are perfect for use during travel or commuting, whether you want to enjoy music or a podcast or you want to tune out the background din and enjoy silence. Or use them at home to watch a show without bothering your partner or to turn down the sounds of squabbling kids. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

J.A. Henckels Statement Knife Block Set It’s hard to beat a great set of kitchen knives, and once a person has cooked using a quality kitchen knife set, it’s hard to go back. This 15-piece set from J.A. Henckels International everything most chefs will need, from a little paring knife to a big chef’s knife to a sharpener to steak knives. And scissors. No kitchen is complete without good scissors. Buy on Amazon $ 97 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AncestryDNA Kit What’s a better gift than the gift of family? Like every bit of information knowable about a family? That’s what your gift getter can get with an AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test, the use of which can uncover lost relatives, trace the family back to its roots, and potentially spark some very interesting conversations around the holiday table. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kodak Digital/Instant Camera Whether your giftee grew up back when Polaroid pictures were in their prime or he or she is a millennial or younger, a camera that’s both digital and prints images instantly will be a surefire hit. There’s the nostalgia angle for the older set, the retro charm for younger folks. And the fact that you can view a picture digitally and choose whether or not to print it? That’s just a brilliant blend of old and new tech. Buy on Amazon $ 67 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Click and Grow Indoor Smart Garden Shopping for someone who loves gardening but lives in an apartment without a yard? Or in a region where the growing season is short? Get them a Click and Grow Indoor Smart Garden, a compact, self-contained system that provides up to three herb, vegetable, or flowering plant the light, water, and nutrients needed with minimal human input. Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Viking Culinary Frying Pan Like a great set of knives, a great frying pan is something you never want to be without once you have experienced. The Viking Culinary 5-ply stainless steel nonstick frying pan heats quickly and evenly and holds heat well, but it’s not as heavy as many other similar pans. Food movement and release is easy, and it’s safe for all cooktops and in the oven. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Show 5 Amazon’s Echo speaker can tell you all sorts of stuff when you ask Alexa. So can the Echo Show 5, but it can show stuff, too. Like a video call. Or streaming feed from the nursery cam. Or clips from funny shows. Or lyrics scrolling by as a song plays. Your techie friend will love it. And hey, you probably would, too… Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

A Game of Thrones Catan What’s better than the gift of sharing time with friends or family? Shared time that also comes with domination over the Realms of Man. And with Direwolves. This game builds off the worldwide popularity of the original Settlers of Catan, looping in the beloved Game of Thrones universe. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

