Enjoy Sweet Dreams with These Top-Quality Sleep Masks You Can Easily Buy on Amazon

Sleeping on planes, in brightly-lit spaces, or even in dark rooms, can sometimes prove difficult. But these sleeping masks have been crafted to ensure that you fall asleep with ease and stay asleep. Here are six top-rated sleep masks you can buy on Amazon.

Graphene Times Heated Eye Mask This sleep mask from Graphene Times is equipped with far-infrared therapy and heating technology to promise you quality sleep, as well as to smooth any wrinkles, reduce dark undereye circles, and improve the blood circulation around your eyes. Control the temperature via a button that boasts three modes. You can turn it on for a one-hour timer with an auto-shutoff so you don’t overheat, and you can charge it with the accompanying USB. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask The total-blackout Alaska Bear natural silk sleep mask is an Amazon Choice mask that delivers extreme comfort. It’s made of 100% top-quality mulberry silk on both sides. Its gentle headband strap won’t tug on your hair, and the plastic adjuster stays in the back of your head so it won’t rub against your temples. Buy on Amazon $ 10

MZOO Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask MZOO’s sleep mask is made of a low-rebound memory foam and, for added comfort, boasts contoured cups that are deep enough to give your eyes ample space. It does this while still blacking out unwanted light. It’s made of a durable, heat-bonded technology so it’ll last, and you can adjust it to your head size to sit comfortably on your face. Buy on Amazon $ 16

Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask Enjoy uninterrupted sleep with this top-quality silk mask that features a soft elastic strap that you can adjust to fit around your head without putting pressure on your face or temples. It’s designed to naturally enhance your sleep to boost your energy levels, mood, and cognitive function. That’s thanks to natural hypoallergenic silk fibers that allow healthy oxygen in and keep dry air out. Buy on Amazon $ 10

DreamTime Sweet Dreams Sleep Mask DreamTime’s Sweet Dreams sleep mask is made of a cozy velvet material that blocks out light (there are even nose flaps, so absolutely no light can seep in). It also lets off natural lavender aromatherapy to offer an extreme calming effect and facilitate a healthier rest. Buy on Amazon $ 12

TheraPearl Color-Changing, Cold Therapy Eye Mask TheraPearl’s color-changing eye mask is filled with flexible gel beads that treat puffy and swollen eyes, alleviate headaches, and soothe allergies thanks to their hot/cold therapy properties. You only need to freeze it for about two hours or microwave it for about 12 to 18 seconds, and it’ll hold temperatures for approximately 20 minutes—which should be about enough time for you to fall asleep. Buy on Amazon $ 8

