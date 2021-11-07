The first victims of the eight who died Friday at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston were identified Saturday afternoon.

Franco Patino, 21, was a student at the University of Dayton from Naperville, Illinois. The college confirmed the mechanical engineering major’s death to local station WHIO. He was a member of Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the fraternity Alpha Psi Lambda. On social media, Patino joked about advanced calculus equations and often praised his “Dayton Family.”

Rudy Peña, a man from Laredo, Texas, also died in the tragedy. His family confirmed his death to local news outlet the Laredo Morning Times. They discovered he was dead around 12:30 a.m.

His sister Jennifer Peña told LMT, “My brother was the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone. Yes, he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.”

Peña appeared to have recently celebrated his 23rd birthday on social media.

A high school in Houston also put out a statement Saturday saying one of its students, a 9th grader, had been killed. The letter from Memorial High School reads, “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today.” The student’s name has not been released. Houston officials said the victims ranged from 14 to 27. Two dozen people, including a 10-year-old boy, were hospitalized, and on-site medics treated more than 300 people. Many are still missing.

One attendee described the feeling of the giant crowd to The Daily Beast as “like drowning in quicksand.”

A giant crowd at the Astroworld festival in NRG Park surged forward during the set by rapper Travis Scott, trampling those at the front. Attendees had complained about the festival and even notified event staff of the deadly chaos as it happened, but most of the staff ignored their pleas.

Though first responders were on the scene at 9:30, minutes after the “mass casualty event began,” Scott’s set didn’t end until 40 minutes later. The rapper, who noted an emergency vehicle in the crowd before continuing his performance, said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.”