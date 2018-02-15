Jaime Guttenberg, Who Died in Parkland Shooting, Was ‘Kind,’ ‘Driven’

Hours after a teen gunman’s rampage killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, loved ones were still in anguish as they waited to hear whether their children were among the dead.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, was charged early Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder, but family and friends of the victims were still issuing posts on social media asking for news about missing teens.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 of those killed have been identified, and 15 others were injured.

“I’m absolutely sick to my stomach to see children who go to school with backpacks and pencils lose their lives,” Israel told the Miami Herald. “We will not be releasing the names of any victims until every family and every parent is notified accordingly.”

For Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, their worst fears were confirmed late Wednesday when they discovered that their daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, had been killed, according to Local 10 News and Haaretz.

“My heart is broken,” her father, Fred Guttenberg, wrote on Facebook. “Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get's through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Photos on Guttenberg’s social-media accounts show a dancer with orthodontic braces. One former profile picture reads “Forever Young.” Overnight, her Facebook page was turned into a memorial.

Guttenberg’s cousin Alexa Saka posted a tribute to her on Facebook late Wednesday, writing, “You grew up to be the most beautiful, kind-hearted, driven, funny and sweet girl. You went out of your way to make everyone feel good and that smile... that smile lit up every single room you walked into.”

Saka added, “I will always cherish the time we had together. I will never understand why you were taken from us so soon but you will never be gone. You hold such a special place in my heart. My sweet baby cousin, may you sleep with the angels tonight and always.”

Jaime’s brother, Jesse, made it home safe, according to the New York Daily News.

Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, was also killed in Wednesday’s shooting. He was honored by his brother, Miguel, on Instagram.

“Words cannot describe my pain,” he wrote. “I love you brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy.”

Football coach Aaron Feis reportedly leapt in front of his students to shield them from the shooter’s rampage. Late Wednesday night, according to several reports, the 37-year-old’s family was informed that he was among those who were killed. Former students told The Daily Beast that Feis was an assistant football coach, security guard, and a mentor to many students.

“He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot,” the school’s football team wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning . “He died a hero.”

A 22-year-old former student, Ashley Speziale, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that Feis was “always there, no matter what.”