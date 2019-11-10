These Best-Selling Scarves Are Basically Blankets, Which Makes them Ideal for Staying Warm at All Times

At a job in a previous life, I sat next to a less-than-insulated window on the 43rd floor. That meant in the winter, it was so cold that I would take the large scarf I wore into the office and wrap it around my legs and tuck under my thighs while in my chair. It was such a common occurrence that my coworkers nicknamed me Teddy (as in Roosevelt). This is all to say that a large blanket scarf is a lifesaver for very cold days in more ways than one. Invest in a scarf that you can wrap around your entire body, not just your neck, and you’ll be thankful. Here are some of the best options.

A New Day Women's Plaid Oblong Scarf This soft blanket scarf is lightweight but warm and features a large black-and-white windowpane plaid pattern. It’s versatile and can be worn with practically any outfit and color. Buy on Target $ 17 Free Shipping

Women's Bean Blanket Scarf Ready to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress, this striped option from L.L.Bean is perfect toss over your shoulders or your legs. The multiple colorways means it’ll go with anything. Buy on L.L. Bean $ 40

Double-Sided Scarf If you really want versatility, this double-sided scarf is your answer. One side is a classic houndstooth, the other is a fun polka dot. Wrap it to show off one pattern or mix it up and pattern-clash with both. Buy on J.Crew $ 60

Mason Printed Scarf Camo may not be a typical pattern for a scarf, but the deep greens and blacks mean it’ll go with any color you have on. It’s big enough to keep your face and neck warm on-the-go so you won’t get caught out in the cold. Buy on Anthropologie $ 48

Spring Fever Stylish Warm Blanket Scarf With over 1,400 reviews and a 4.1-star rating, this best-selling scarf on Amazon comes in almost 40 different color options. You really can’t go wrong with any of them. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

