These Best-Selling Everlane Pants Are on Sale Today Only

It’s rare that Everlane has a true "sale", outside of their Choose What You Pay and Final Sale sections. Today is an exception. Right now, you can get their best-selling Straight Leg Crop pants for $50, which is about 27% off.

The Slim version of these are a personal favorite of mine, so much so that I would rather wear them than jeans. The Straight Leg Crop comes in a bunch of different colors, from neutral black to bold yellow. They’re really made for anyone, as they come in three different lengths: short, regular, and tall. Made from cotton with a touch of elastane for stretch, these are pants that you’ll be comfortable in all day. The Crop Pant line is a staple of Everlane’s women’s bottoms. It comes in straight (which is the one on sale), slim, and wide-leg, so you can choose your favorite silhouette.

At $50, I would recommend getting more than one color. I already have three pairs, one in each style, (the slim are my personal favorite) and at this price, I may end up with a fourth.

