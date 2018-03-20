These Courses Teach Essential Tech And Project Management Skills

It can be hard to pivot out of one industry and into another, but these days a career change doesn't require going back to college. Now, anyone can prepare themselves for a new job by taking online courses. If you're looking to switch careers in 2018, here are three useful course bundles that will help you find a highly in-demand job. (Plus, when you use coupon code MADMARCH10 you can get an extra 10% off any of these already discounted courses.)

CompTIA IT-Certification Bundle

IT is one of those fields that will always be necessary and in-demand. IT jobs are some of the most secure and well-paying jobs you can get, and you don't require a significant amount of training to break into the business. If you want to segue into working in IT, consider picking up the CompTIA IT-Certification Bundle, which helps you prepare for a highly-regarded entry exam in the field. After taking these courses, you'll understand IT fundamentals like installing and configuring hardware, as well as network administration and security.

Buy it now: Normally $1,077, this course bundle is on sale for $49.

Agile Scrum Certification Bundle

Scrum is a critical project management methodology. If you're looking to become a project manager, this course bundle will walk you through the Project Management Institute's handbook on this popular method. After getting through these courses, you'll learn how to manage a team effectively, and you'll be close to industry certification from the field's leading educational body.

Buy it now: Normally $355, this course bundle is on sale for $49.

Computer Hacker Professional Certification Package

There are few careers out there that are more in-demand than ethical hacking. Ethical hackers are hired by companies to expose their digital security flaws. There are certifications you can earn towards becoming a professional hacker, so consider picking up this package to boost your resume. Employers will want to know you can breach wireless networks, handle digital evidence, and implement information systems maintenance practices.

Buy it now: Normally $1,499, this course bundle is on sale for $59.

