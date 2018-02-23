These Cybersecurity Tools Help Protect Your Identity Online

The amount of personal data transmitted online is insane. Think about it: whether you're buying something to be delivered to your home or finishing up your taxes, inputting you credit card and personal information on the internet is nearly impossible to avoid — but you can do more to protect it. While you can't know precisely when and where a hacker will strike, there are tools you can use to circumvent any data mining, spying and otherwise creepy behavior from malicious cyber thieves, government agencies and more. We've rounded up a collection of apps designed to keep your online identity safe:

1. SpiderOak ONE 2TB Cloud Storage

Protect your data from ransomware attacks, breaches and hardware issues with this comprehensive cloud storage solution. SpiderOak ONE gives you a secure, reliable backup that protects your data before it even leaves your computer, and encrypts it again while in transit to and at rest on SpiderOak servers. You can seamlessly sync your data across all your devices and share files securely — all while getting 2TB of cloud storage.

2. Password Boss Premium

Even though we know we should use complex, unique passwords for all our accounts, that can be hard to manage. This lifetime subscription to Password Boss Premium creates them for you, with randomized character strings for security and peace of mind — plus, it stores and auto-fills usernames and passwords for you. All you need to do is memorize one password, and you're set!

3. VPNSecure

With the recent FCC ruling to end net neutrality and a continual string of hacking attacks happening globally, a VPN is an excellent way to maintain your anonymity online, all while preventing snooping and hacking. This lifetime subscription to VPNSecure lets you explore the internet worry-free, masking your location and IP address and eliminating annoying geo-restrictions. The service employs servers in 46 countries and counting, delivering unlimited bandwidth across five devices simultaneously.

