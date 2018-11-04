These Denim Jeans Are Secretly Lined With Ultra-Warm Fleece

Think you can't wear denim when you're in the woods? Duer wants to prove your wrong with the launch of their newest style: Fireside Denim.

Unlike other fleece-lined denim, Fireside Denim from Duer features "a unique approach of interweaving fabric fibers rather than gluing them together." That means there's no compromising of the incredibly durability (and stretch) of the Performance Denim, which is all about stretch and comfortability, which you can't say for a lot of other denim brands.

If you're more worried about the moisture of the winter rather than the cold, check out their Stay Dry 2.0, that adds a paraffin wax to keep things dry. All men's Duer jeans also feature a reinforced gusset, which means you don't have to worry about any blowouts.

