These Durable Bluetooth Speakers With Clear Audio Are All More Than 50% Off

Exceptional sound quality, seamless connectivity, and total portability are all typical requirements of a Bluetooth speaker. Another one worth adding to the criteria list: durability. It's easy to find a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive audio, but it's tough to come across one that doesn't break after just a few uses. Below you'll find three great options for Bluetooth speakers that won't break, and most importantly, won't break the bank.

1. All-Weather Bluetooth Precision Speaker, $29.99 (70% off)

There's a water-resistant speaker, there's a shockproof speaker, and then there's an all-weather speaker. Designed to endure all sorts of exploits, the All-Weather Bluetooth Precision Speaker is a silicon-case-wrapped, IPX6-rating-holding, precision-tuned 2.1 channel equipped device you can lug around anywhere. It boasts an 8.5-hour playtime and even allows for hands-free calls — in case you really need to hop on that conference call while hiking up a mountain. Get this storm-defying speaker on sale now.

2. FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker, $19.99 (59% off)

The FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker has an attached suction cup, allowing you to stick it to any surface aka your bathroom walls. In addition to its incredible sound, it has skip and back buttons so you can switch songs quickly. Again, in case you want to make a call while dousing your hair with shampoo, it’s also equipped with a microphone. Get this shower-friendly speaker on sale now.

3. All-Terrain Sound: The World's Most Experienced Speaker, $69.95 (59% off)

The All-Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker is uniquely designed to keep up with your active lifestyle. The most impressive feature of this speaker is its rugged durability. It's water, weather, and dust-proof, can float on water, and can survive a 10-foot drop. (Really. Try it.) It also provides up to 14 hours of play time. Get this adventure-ready speaker on sale now.

