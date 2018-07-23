These Earbuds Are Completely Waterproof And They're More Than $100 Off

You’ve probably read articles like this one that exalt swimming as the best exercise ever, but many people can’t make it through a long workout without their high-energy playlist. To unlock all the health benefits of swimming as cardio, pick up the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds.

These earbuds can actually go completely underwater thanks to IP67 waterproofing. They connect seamlessly to your phone and block out external sounds using a proprietary silicone structure. Plus, their case re-charges them on the go. The xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds normally cost $249.99, but Daily Beast readers can get them on sale for $114.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.