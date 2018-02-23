These Fast-Charging Portable Batteries Are All On Sale

It's annoying and inconvenient to be stuck without a power source, so being ready with a reliable charger that doesn’t require hunting for an available outlet is a good move. The portable batteries below are all compact, powerful, and on sale right now.

ZeroLemon JuiceBox 20100mAh USB Type-C Portable Charger

Perfect for long trips, this huge 20100mAh portable battery has ports for USB Type-C, PD and Quick charge 3.0 — and enough power that you can charge any device multiple times. There's also built-in smart protection, so your devices won't overheat.

$64.99, reduced from $99.99.

LithiumCard Wallet Battery

This ultra-sleek battery is no thicker than five credit cards and charges your phone at a lightning-fast 1% of battery life per minute. Just slip it in your wallet or back pocket, and you're ready to go in any situation.

$20, or 66% off.

World's Fastest Recharging 10,000mAh Battery

This powerful 10,000mAh battery recharges completely in just 30 minutes and is perfect for everyday use. You can fully recharge an iPhone multiple times, with the fastest re-charging power bank on the market.

$69.99, or 41% off.

