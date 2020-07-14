These Gen Z Political Nerds Are Trying to Reinvent Polling

It was getting late on July 6 when 19-year old Christos Ioannou’s Twitter DMs started blowing up about his friends’ latest social media obsession: commissioning a poll of Alaska’s congressional races.

The Ohio college student is part of an informal online community whose members, many of them in their teens and twenties, nerd out together about the numbers of politics—the minutiae of the latest battleground state poll, for example, or a new visualization of voting shifts in a U.S. House district. And on that night, this corner of the internet, which is simply called Elections Twitter by its inhabitants, was lit up with chatter about the need for a survey of Alaska, the GOP stronghold whose presidential and congressional races are getting more attention than usual this year.

Users began tweeting at Public Policy Polling, the Democratic polling shop known for the occasional offbeat survey, asking if they’d do an Alaska poll. At around 10:30, PPP tweeted they’d love to—if someone would hire them to do it. Immediately, Elections Twitter denizens began venturing a suggestion: why not use GoFundMe, the crowdfunding platform, to commission the poll?