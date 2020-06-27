These GOP Candidates Are Trump-Grade Crazy and Then Some

It has long been true that political parties have quietly ignored wacky candidates within their ranks running for unwinnable seats. But as the Republican Party has gotten progressively more meshugganah under Donald Trump, its candidates have blossomed into a virtual cornucopia of the worst, basest nature of the party. From QAnon nutters to car thieves to white supremacists, these Republican congressional candidates are some of America’s worst selves.

Trump no longer carries the same weight in GOP congressional races that he once did. In at least three recent primaries, Republican voters have gone against the candidate Trump endorsed, The Washington Post reports. But even if Trump’s hold is ebbing ever so slightly, Trumpism—that state of having insane racist moron candidates running for something they’re completely unqualified for—is alive and well.

It turns out that Trump wasn’t an isolated case but is instead a pustule symptomatic of the larger GOP infection, like in one of those Star Trek episodes where some savage life-form takes over the Enterprise. The 2020 election features some of the most despicable Republican congressional candidates America has ever seen. They’re candidates who are beyond satire, types who make Veep look like a PBS documentary.