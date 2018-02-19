These Headphones Use Planar Magnetic Technology For Better Audio

Whether you’re an avid runner, frequent traveler, or just enjoy listening to music, owning a quality pair of headphones is a game changer. Most people resort to using Apple’s white earbuds included with their iPhone, but let’s be real, there are better options out there. If you’re not sure where to start, the Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones won’t disappoint. The overwhelming consensus for these futuristic headphones is that they’re unlike any other listening device on the market. Along with being a 2017 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the iSINE 10s have received rave reviews from a wide range of publications, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal .

So what’s all the fuss about? Well, aside from the significant Spider-Man vibes, the iSINE 10's feature Patented Fluxor™ Magnets & Uniforce™ voice-coil technology, to deliver an exceptionally accurate listening experience. What does that mean, you ask? According to Audeze’s website, “Planar magnetic speaker technology is a dramatic departure from traditional dynamic speakers.” With less than 0.1% overall distortion, even at high volumes, you’ll feel as if you’re attending a live concert, instead of running on the treadmill.

The Audeze iOS app offers real-time audio customization and lets you save two EQ curve presets that travel with the cable when switching devices. Also, Apple users can rest easy knowing the headphones come with a specially optimized CIPHER™ Lightning cable that delivers 24-bit digital audio from your iPhone, iPod, and iPad.

There are a few different deals to take advantage of right now for the comfortable and immersive audio experience that Audeze offers. The iSINE10s normally retail for $399, but it’s currently on sale for $319, a savings of 20%. To sweeten the deal, take an additional 10% off at checkout with this coupon code: KEEP10.

Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.