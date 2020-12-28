These Iconic Moments From the Summer of Protest Will Go Down in History

The coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the United States in 2020, forcing everyone indoors and upending the country’s economy. But, in May, the nation’s attention sharply jolted away from the virus after a white police officer in Minneapolis was filmed putting his knee on Black man George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, until he stopped breathing.

Americans burst into the streets in the millions to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The rallying cry moved beyond Floyd’s death to the deaths of other Black Americans like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, Tony McDade, and Elijah McClain.

Anger boiled over into anarchy, from looting in New York City and burning down police stations in Minneapolis, to Confederate statues being toppled in the South. With an estimated 15 to 26 million Americans taking part in the demonstrations over summer, experts told The New York Times that it was probably the largest movement in American history, accompanied by seismic changes in how the media, political leaders, and law enforcement approach race and justice.