Since You Probably Shouldn’t Go Outside, Make Your Home Smell Like The Great Outdoors With These Incense

Spring has definitely sprung, but I for one haven’t been able to enjoy it much. Around this time of year is when I love to go outside and have picnics, go on hikes, lounge in my hammock, go on long walks, or ride my bike. Breathing fresh air is rejuvenating, and the smell of pine trees and fresh flowers only add to the sublime aura of nature in spring. Throw in a campfire or two, the kind that sticks to your clothes for days after, and that’s a successful season, in my book. But, things are different now. We’ve been kinda robbed of spring this year, and camping season has been all but lost. But that’s ok. While there’s nothing better than fresh air or the smell of a campfire, I’ve found something that comes in a pretty close second.

Juniper Ridge makes a hodgepodge of incense that I have fallen in love with, which I didn’t think was possible. I’m normally one to say hell no to incense because some give off a chemically aroma that can linger in my house for days after burning. Maybe it’s because those incense have charcoal or perfume. But these incense smell bright and natural, and make you feel like you’re out in nature. With the Desert Pinon, I’m transported to Santa Fe. I can see myself amid desert springs and red rock cliffs, crushing needles of pinon between my fingertips. Or, with the Cedar varietal, I’m transported to the Oregon coast, smelling salt water blowing off the Pacific and sheltering under towering trees with a campfire ablaze.

Lighting them, once or twice a day, has been calming to say the least. Whether you love incense or are somewhat averse, if you love the outdoors, these are for you. They’ll make you feel like you’re sitting around a campfire, and what could possibly be better than that?

Juniper Ridge Desert Pinon Incense Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns