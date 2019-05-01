Save 25% on Top-Rated Succulents and Bonsai Trees Today — For You, For Mom, For Everyone

Succulents combine the extreme ease of fake plants with the beauty and natural appeal of an actually potted plant. And whether it’s for your desk at work, increasing the green in your home, or the Mother’s Day gift you haven’t gotten around to this weekend, Amazon’s got you covered with 25% off more than a dozen options. We took a look at the selection from Plants for Pets and Brussel’s Bonsai and picked out the three most top-rated options you should definitely consider.

This $12 five-pack of succulents got a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviewers. Each of the five is chosen by hand for you and so you’re not going to be getting the exact same thing in the image — and that’s the point. It’s that natural growth that guarantees a unique plant with each purchase. Your plants arrive living and healthy, ready to be placed in the ideal spot for your space. A 30-day guarantee protects you against anything that rubs you the wrong way. If you want to go big and shower yourself (or your mom) with succulents or are buying this with friends and planning to split the goods, take a look at the $35 20-pack. If Bonsai trees are more up your alley, check out Amazon’s top-selling indoor Bonsai, the Live Pony Tail Palm from Brussel’s Bonsai. With a swollen base of the trunk, “the texture of the trunk looks and feels like an elephant’s foot from which clusters of long strap-like leaves arch and droop gracefully from the trunk giving the impression of a tropical palm,” according to the product description. Whether it’s for your own increased greenery or someone else’s, today’s sale gives you a chance to embrace nature with very little effort.

