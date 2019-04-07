These Photographs Capture the Truths About Transmasculine Identities

Trans people suffer violence and discrimination (recently most odiously exemplified by President Trump's planned ban on trans troops). They also live rich, full lives. Photographer Soraya Zaman wanted to show the humanity and beauty of the transmasculine community; to show people as they are in their own skin.

Transmasculity does not necessarily mean that her subjects identify as trans men. Zaman explained, "Because transgender is an umbrella term, it can be imprecise and does not always describe specific identities and experiences. Transmasculine is a general, broader term for individuals who were (AFAB) Assigned Female at Birth but identify closer to the masculine (or male) side of the gender spectrum."

Zaman further explained, “The binary days and the antiquated stereotypes of what it means to be born a girl or boy, are finally coming undone. It is time we acknowledge the human race is more unique and special than these strict and simplistic ways of being which are not relevant to anyone.”

Zaman's work challenges the stereotypical ways in which society limits gender fluidity. Using social media as a tool to find her subjects, Zaman interviewed and photographed over 29 individuals ranging in age from 18-35. She traveled to 21 states to show the vast range in personal experiences within the transmasculine community.

Zaman compiled the portraits and detailed testimonies in a book, American Boys, which is now available for purchase.

This gallery includes original portraits and captions found in the book.