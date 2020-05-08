With stay-at-home orders being extended (well, most places), it’s likely your home is going to continue working overtime as your office for a little longer. With birthdays, happy hours, and even weddings happening on video conference–not to mention all the work calls–fatigue is inevitable. With the right products, you can make sure your calls look great and feel better.

Rothko: No. 3 Framed Print Bust the boring background with some chic modern art. This framed Rothko print will not only make your unpainted wall a little less grim, but it will also give you something new to talk about with your co-workers beside your failed sourdough starter. Buy on The Met $ 50

SiO Eye & Smile SuperLift Pack SiO’s reusable, wrinkle-busting patches are meant to be worn for a few hours at a time so that they can work their magic. Normally, this means overnight. Right now? You can wear the patches 100% of the time you’re not on a video call. With this multi-pack that includes patches for under eye and around the lips, your fresh, glowy skin will be the star of every video chat. Buy on SiO Beauty $ 35

Sateen Sheet Set, Queen Use Code DailyBeast20 for 20% Off Some people have a robust office set-up, while others are taking professional calls from bed. If you're the latter, no judgement – but consider upgrading your sheets for both the look and the feel. These sheets are from Standard Textile Home, the company responsible for supplying the sheets at top hotels (you know, the ones you always wished you could buy). From now until May 15, you can get $50 off sheet sets, or 20% off your total order with code DailyBeast20. Buy on Standard Textile Home $ 129

Cinnamon CBD Drops Use DAILYBEAST for 20% Off 1st Order Vermont-based Sunsoil produces organic CBD popular for its reported calming effect, which is important when you’re staring down video chat number 1,001. One of the most versatile ways to take CBD is as an oil. You can ingest these cinnamon drops directly or add to food or drink. Use code DAILYBEAST for 20% off your first order, valid until 5/15. Buy on Sunsoil $ 60

Webroot Antivirus Software If you usually work in an office, your IT department probably handles your device protection. Now that more are working remotely, it's time to take your online security into your own hands. Get professional-grade antivirus protection for all your devices so all your private information, from important files to wine-soaked happy hours, stays private. Buy on Webroot $ 20

