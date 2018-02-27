These Products Use Nature to Help Brighten Your Home And Mood

Coming home to a cluttered space can make life feel more stressful. Since it's harder to control stress-inducing environments at work or in social settings, it’s worth putting in the small effort to make the one space you can control — your home — feel more relaxing. In addition to Marie Kondo-ing your home, another method to reduce stress and improve your mood is to surround yourself with the right home accessories. If you don't know where to start with that sort of thing, here's a curated collection of eco-friendly products that will help make your home feel a little bit more...well, zen.

ZenCube: The World's First Smart Salt Lamp

This accessory emits negative ions and a soothing glow, both of which can enhance your mood, energize your mind, and enrich your environment. A stylish and a more functional version of the traditional Himalayan salt lamp, it deodorizes and purifies air through the distillation of negative ions, helping reduce respiratory problems, decrease blood pressure, boost energy levels, and best of all, promote better sleep.

Valsfer Grasslamp

Plants are another great way to induce calmness in your home. But don't just pick any plant, opt for one that is also capable of brightening your space. The Valsfer Grasslamp is a minimalist lamp with a grass garden growing in its core. The grass produces 33% of your daily oxygen requirement and can be easily maintained with just a few spritzes of water a day. With the help of hydroponic technology, the greens only take 15 days to grow completely. The lamp is equipped with 90 LEDs, providing 15 lumens of glowing light to liven up your space.

AquaSprouts Garden

An aquarium, a garden, and a light-bar all in one, the AquaSprouts Garden is a self-sustaining ecosystem that adds life to any dull space. It works like this: the fish waste provides nutrients to the plants, the plants clean the water in the tank, and you can eat what is grown in the garden on top (lettuce, strawberries, chives, and more). This easy-to-use Aquaponic system uses clay pebbles in place of traditional soil to support the plants and grow microbes and includes a pump that controls drain cycles. Simply speaking, it's the epitome of brilliant eco-tech. It can serve as a learning tool, a health companion, and an elegant display.

