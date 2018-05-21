These Queer To-Dos are the Best in Atlanta

People always say Atlanta is a “happening” city, as if it hasn’t always been happening. The queer community here knows itself so well, with a rich background in the civil rights movement and one of the largest LGBTQ populations in the country. Queer spaces are in no short supply, and even the non-queer spaces are a little queer too. We’ve curated the best of local queer to-dos so you can experience Pride the Atlanta way.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown

230 Peachtree Street NE | Atlanta, GA| 30303

(404) 523-7600

The impeccable nods to midcentury design alone are reason enough to stay at this central location. From the famed architect John Portman, this brand-new hotel gives you easy connection to airports and subways, but also to cocktails! Enjoy the astounding art curation in each room and a knock-out glass staircase in the lobby.

EAT

Highland Bakery

655 Highland Avenue NE, No. 10 | Atlanta, GA | 30312

(404) 586-0772

Find the best coffee in town at this queer-owned bakeshop and café. The brunch is sublime, and the atmosphere is cozy, quaint, and inhabited mostly by queer folk.

SEE

Atlanta Rollergirls

P.O. Box 8629 | Atlanta, GA | 31106

Is there anything gayer than roller derby? The Atlanta Rollergirls are an empowering, flashy, awe-inspiring group of femme-identifying skaters and boy, do they put on a show. Buy tickets to one of their games, and even if you never cared about sports before, you will care about this sport.

GO

My Sisters Room

66 12 St. NE | Atlanta, GA | 30309

(678) 705-4585

My Sister’s Room is a buzzy lesbian bar hosting incredible drag talent and is a proud sponsor of Atlanta Pride — so you know there will be after parties. A further point: they have amazing wings.

DO

Charis Bookstore

1189 Euclid Ave NE | Atlanta, GA | 30307

(404) 524-0304

Looking to read up on some feminist cultural studies on your trip? Charis is an intellectually safe space with a diverse curation of literature to buy and a huge queer section.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.