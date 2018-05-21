These Queer To-Dos are the Best in Boston

Boston is a college town, giving the local queer scene a youthful and energetic vibe. Enjoy the cobblestones and rich history of the city while diving deep into the culinary and bar scene. As a queer, there are so many options, you can’t go wrong at any corner you turn. We’ve curated this local neighborhood guide so you can experience the best of the best during your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Boston - Newton Riverside

399 Grove Street | Newton, MA | 02462

(617) 969-5300

The romance of the riverside does not escape this Hotel Indigo location. Spacious and comfortable guest rooms reflect the neighborhood’s modern and cozy charm, complete with a rooftop pool and cabanas that fill up during Pride season. Their American Steakhouse prime rib is the talk of the town, and a green line will quickly take you to the heart of Boston where you can enjoy Pride festivities.

EAT

No. 9 Park

9 Park St | Boston, MA | 02108

(617) 742-9991

Owned by the restaurant juggernaut Barbara Lynch, her flagship No. 9 Park has won pretty much any food award you can think of. The dark wood floors and rustic interior make this space feel homey and welcoming, and their New American tasting menu is so imaginative, we don’t even have the text space to tell you about how good it is.

SEE

The Donkey Show at A.R.T.

Oberon 2 Arrow St. | Cambridge, MA | 02138

(617) 547-8300

The renowned Donkey Show is a retelling of Midsummer Night’s Dream, but made disco. Brought to you by Tony-winner Diane Paulus, this sexy Shakespearean multi-sensory experience features roller-skaters, disco divas, drag queens, and an array of all your favorite 70s hits. Catch it every Saturday at 10:30pm.

GO

Drink

348 Congress Street | Boston, MA | 02210

(617) 695-1806

Also owned by culinary icon Barbara Lynch, Drink is “a bar that throws a cocktail party every night.” This tough-yet-elegant industrial interior features craft cocktails, a charming gathering spot, and “Tiki Sundays.”

DO

(un)Expected Families at The MFA

465 Huntington Ave. | Boston, MA | 02115

(617) 267-9300

In the words of RuPaul, “We, as gay people, get to choose our family,” and this running exhibit is the tear-jerking embodiment of that principle. Featuring the art of icons like Nan Goldin, Carrie Mae Weems, and LaToya Ruby Frazier, do not miss this curation of unconventional families interpreted by art and photograph.

