These Queer To-Dos are the Best in Traverse City

Pride parades are a new thing in Traverse City, starting in 2014 when a local group of advocates pulled the event together which has now been blown into a huge tradition each year. The progressive little town with great dining, culture, nature, and kind people will leave you feeling positively charmed. We’ve curated the best of local queer to-dos so you can experience Pride the Traverse City way.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Traverse City

263 W Grandview Parkway | Traverse City, MI | 49684

(231) 932-0500

This Hotel Indigo location offers the best of both of Michigan’s worlds — the great outdoors with upscale urban modernism. The town’s logging history informs the unique woodsy interiors of this hotel. Grab a locally-brewed coffee and enjoy it on their to-die-for backyard patio, with a view.

EAT

Grand Traverse Pie Company

525 W Front St. | Traverse City, MI | 49684

(231) 922-7437

These pies are so special that you might be tempted to have them shipped to you monthly back to your home (a service GTPC offers gladly). Their menu is filled with sweet and savory bites — not just pie — but hearty sandwiches and salads too.

SEE

Black Star Farms Wine Tasting

10844 E Revold Rd. | Suttons Bay, MI | 49682

(231) 944-1270

Worth the trek, Black Star offers a luxurious yet non-intimidating wine tasting tour among one of their many trails and immense flagship estate. Horses run in the pasture while you enjoy an exquisite evening out for a cocktail class, yoga, and other things on their robust programming schedule.

GO

Pride Picnic in The Park

F and M Park | 716 E State St. | Traverse City, MI | 49686

The Pride festival is one of the most exciting times to be in Traverse City, with a whole week of programming including readings, drag performances, brunches, and most different — a Pride picnic! Enjoy a bubbly outdoors with food, tunes, and your pals on a sunny summer afternoon.

DO

Sidetraxx

520 Franklin St. | Traverse City, MI | 49686

(231) 935-1666

This is the place to go to after you’re worn out from all those Pride festivities. Not because it’s a particularly flashy gay bar, but because when you go, you’re guaranteed to integrate with the best of Traverse City’s local queer community. Feel at home on the patio with margaritas and daily specials.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.