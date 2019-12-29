I’m a Total CrossFit Newbie But These Reebok Nano 9 CrossFit Training Shoes Made Me Want to Learn the Ropes

True story: I received two packages by FedEx at the same time. One was a holiday gift filled with some luscious and decadent cinnamon rolls. The other box was a pair of Reebok Nano 9 CrossFit training shoes. I was at a crossroads. Red pill or blue pill? Darkness or light? I looked at both boxes on my counter and made a tough decision.

Full confession: I’ve never done CrossFit before, not even in passing, which means these CrossFit shoes were brand new territory for me. I have definitely eaten a few cinnamon rolls in my time, so I chose to start a new regiment that afternoon. CrossFit.com lists a daily workout, and once I figured out what a thruster is (don’t ask) and did a few pull-ups (ouch) I started realizing why these shoes are so wonderful.

First, they are super light -- I was working hard enough at CrossFit routines and didn’t need anything weighing me down. The bottom of the shoe has only a slight grip which is by design since they are meant for workouts at a CrossFit gym or at home. You do a lot of lifting, bending, and stretching so the shoes are wide and comfortable, made from a stretchy material that feels more like an elastic band for your feet. There’s an interior wrap that keeps your ankle comfortable as well. The theme here is to make sure your feet and ankles free to move, stretch, and hop without any restrictions.

I decided to do a more rigorous workout after a few days of doing the daily workout, running in place and using a rowing machine, stretching in the morning and doing more thrusters. I never slipped on my basement floor, which is saying something. I started asking my CrossFit buddies more questions and did something called the walking lunge. My kids laughed. My wife snickered. I was in heaven. The Reebok Nano 9 shoes made these daily workouts and extra training sessions much more bearable and enjoyable.

Not every new product makes you decide to start a new adventure. I am not a CrossFit type of person. I barely know what it is. Yet, I’m committed. Each day, I plan to ease into the dailies and keep pushing myself a little harder. Maybe this all comes from some inner motivation and persevering attitude, but I credit the shoes. Not the cinnamon rolls.

