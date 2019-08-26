These Sandals Are a Dream to Wear, No Break-In Period Required

Have you ever put on a pair of shoes and immediately felt better? That’s what happened to me when I slipped on a pair of HOPP Studio sandals. It takes a lot for me to buy shoes online, let alone a final sale, sample shoe from a brand I’ve never bought from before. I pulled the trigger and now feel like I want to buy a pair in every style.

Even with years of playing sports making most of my foot a giant callus, I still get blisters all the time. Wearing a new pair of shoes, especially a new pair of sandals in the summer, is a crapshoot. I keep bandaids in my bag no matter where I go, because even old faithful shoes can go rogue and destroy my toes. But none of this happens when I wear these. I can put my blistered days behind me. These shoes are like suede and leather clouds. Without a break-in period, they already feel like shoes I’ve worn for years that have contoured to my feet. The cushion in the footbed of all HOPP Studios shoes is leather and has full arch support no matter the style. The upper lining also has padding, which is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in a pair of sandals. These shoes are soft, cushy, and exactly what my tired feet need. And yours probably do, too.

The classic and easy-to-wear silhouettes of HOPP shoes make them a dream for someone like me, who has outfit panic practically every morning. They make only a handful of styles in a range of colors so you can easily get a pair that you love in multiple colors and call it a day. If you want to change how you feel about your footwear, get a pair of HOPP shoes. | Shop at HOPP Studios >

