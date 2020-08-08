These Scientists in Vans Think They Can Help Solve the Testing Crisis

Over seven months after the novel coronavirus went global, the United States still isn’t testing enough people. Nor is the U.S. delivering results quickly enough to provide meaningful disease surveillance.

But virologists Dave O’Connor and Chris Mason had a simple idea for loosening up the testing logjam: pack vans with $5,000 worth of testing equipment and drive them around key locations in badly-hit communities with low testing rates and lagging test turnaround times.

