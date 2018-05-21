These Sites are the Best of Brooklyn's Queer Scene

Brooklyn isn’t just Manhattan’s weird sister. This glitter-doting, button-pushing gender fluid group of artsy hustlers is even more vibrant when you take a look at the queer community. From historic landmarks and high-brow salons, to Brooklyn’s own Pride Parade to drag like you’ve never seen it before, you don’t want to miss out on what the locals are up to here. We’ve curated this list of queer to-dos in the neighborhood so you can experience the best of your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Brooklyn

229 Duffield Street | Brooklyn, NY | 11201

(718) 254-7800

Tucked in the heart of central bohemia in Downtown Brooklyn, Hotel Indigo’s central area leaves you a stone’s throw from a whole hub of local queer hotspots and art scenes about town, plus it’s an easy train from NYC Pride in Manhattan or anywhere else in Brooklyn you might want to go. Enjoy interiors that mix baroque with modern, and easy access to the arts scene just a short walk away from their plushy bedding.

EAT

MeMe's Diner

657 Washington Ave | Brooklyn, NY | 11238

(718) 636-2900

The newest kid on the block near Grand Army Plaza, this nearby diner is a queer-owned heaven that indulges your most adult culinary sensibility, as well as your childhood cravings. Instagram-worthy cocktails are preceded by a bowl of cheese puffs and brunch is preceded by bowls of your favorite sugary cereal. Not to mention, the homey interiors pair well with the delectable meatloaf.

SEE

Residence of Truman Capote

70 Willow Street | Brooklyn, NY | 11201

Take a walk through historic Brooklyn Heights and a peek at Truman Capote’s Basement apartment. There, the legendary gay author finished Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and In Cold Blood. Capote himself said, "I live in Brooklyn. By choice," as the borough was an immense inspiration to his iconic body of work.

GO

Queer Film Theory 101 at Alamo Drafthouse

445 Albee Square W #4 | Brooklyn, NY | 11201

(718) 513-2547

Each month, this fantastic theater chain (featuring an eclectic range of comfort food and the coziest cinema seating ever) hosts a salon featuring local queer artists and thought leaders to talk on the topic of film. Find the month’s listing to hear about “Why Moonstruck is the Gayest Movie Ever” or dispatches on the ridiculousness of House of Wax.

DO

Switch n' Play at Branded Saloon

603 Vanderbilt Ave. | Brooklyn, NY | 11238

(718) 484-8704

You think you’ve seen drag? Guess again. Brooklyn’s own collective Switch n’ Play is a group of fun, edgy, gender-nonconforming artists and burlesque performers that are pushing the envelope in defining drag as we know it. For Pride, they’re hosting a special performance at a nearby Brooklyn favorite, Branded Saloon, so you can enjoy a burger while watching the most innovative drag you’ve ever seen.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.