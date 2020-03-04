Wear the Staheekum Cascade Sneaker Slipper and Never Have to Choose Between Comfort and Style

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

I can’t be the only one out there that has different pairs of slippers for different reasons. I have the sock-like slippers for when I’m lounging on the couch. I have the boot slippers for when I’m staying with my parents or friends overnight so I can walk up and down stairs. I just really like slippers. If I could wear slippers to work, I would. Wait, what’s that? I’m writing a post about slippers you can wear to work? You’re right. Let me explain.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

At first glance, the Staheekum Cascade Women's Sneaker Slipper looks like a classic slip-on sneaker, the kind of sneaker middle school me would exclusively wear. But upon further inspection, these sneakers are lined with faux shearling and have a memory foam footbed, like your classic slipper. It’s a two-in-one, people:one part sneaker, one part slipper. If you’ve ever looked at your shoes resting next to the front door and thought about not changing out of your comfy slippers, these are for you. Now you don’t need to choose.

The shoes have a durable, sturdy rubber sole with grips so you don’t need to worry about taking the stairs in these. The padded collar keeps the warmth in while providing some support around your ankle. The stand-out to me is the memory foam footbed. Unlike a traditional cushioned footbed in a traditional shoe, these feel like you’re walking around in a pair of slippers, which is the entire point.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO WEAR YOUR SLIPPERS ALL THE TIME

Instead of taking my nice and cozy feet out of my slippers to put on a pair of stiff shoes before heading out, I wear these. I can easily keep them on to clean around the house, watch TV on the couch, or run out to the grocery store down the block. And, because they don’t look like slippers, I can easily wear them to work or out with friends and no one would be the wiser. It’s a dream come true.

