These Speks Blocks Are The Desk Toys You Need

Speks, creators of desk toys for adults, has taken one step into the future with their newest product: Blocks. They’re as if a stress ball, building blocks, and Tetris somehow had a baby and it was magnetic. The smooth matte finish is incredibly satisfying to hold and they're oddly malleable for how sturdy they are, a mystery only Speks knows the answer to.

The Beams and Brackets feature “14 magnets in 9 clackable, stackable pieces,” which promises an endless amount of combination to build, move, and play with. I use mine to ease tension after typing on a keyboard all day or when I’m thinking about my next move (which is usually to get up to get a snack from the kitchen).

The $30 Blocks come in five different colors and each color features three different shades to create a pleasing ombre effect. The Blocks by Speks are the desk toy of the future.

