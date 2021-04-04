These Eco-Friendly Masks Fit My Family and Are Some of the Only Masks We Can Stand Wearing

With a little luck, a lot of science, and even more social commitment to the wellbeing of our fellow humans, soon this article will be unimportant. For now, though, more than a year into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still a real and present danger, and wearing a face mask remains the best way to prevent yourself from getting sick or from you potentially spreading the virus to others. Well, actually the best way to prevent infections is to stay home behind closed doors, reading or binging TV shows, but there are groceries to buy and offices to populate, so you owe it to your face to get a face mask you don’t mind wearing. And for that, you owe it to yourself to check out these masks from United by Blue.

Salvaged Hemp Blend Face Mask (Assorted Large/Adult 10 Pack) Buy at United By Blue $ 40

The first thing of note about these masks is that they are surprisingly soft. That’s thanks to a fabric blend utilizing hemp, organic cotton, and recycled polyester, and the softness means not only comfort, but also a close fit as the fabric adheres to your face’s shape. My seven-year-old son, my wife, and I can all use the same size of United by Blue mask thanks to this form-fitting design. The fact that the fabric used is deadstock material that would otherwise have simply sat in a warehouse or even been discarded? All the better.

Second, you’ll note that the masks are easy to adjust for an even better fit thanks to little rubber sliders on the ear straps, so you can wear them snugly without soreness behind the ears, which is one of the major pains in the ass of our new normal.

And third, you’ll see that the random assortment of cloth masks you get with your order come in fabric colors and patterns that are actually good-looking.

Of course, all that should be little surprise given that the brand is known for casual yet fashionable, comfortable, and sustainably-made apparel and accessories. This isn’t some random outfit that totally switched gears and started making masks during the pandemic, but is rather a company that applied its extant knowhow to the manufacturer of a suddenly essential piece of garb, resulting in excellent masks. If their soft, sustainable take on PPE leads you to their men’s jeans or women’s tanks, then that’s great. If you merely enjoy their masks until masking is no longer a thing, that’s fine too – you will have done your civic duty in comfort and style.

