These Top-Rated Camping Hammocks Are The Perfect Way To Get Outside and Relax

It’s almost time to break free of our winter shells and get outdoors. My favorite way to enjoy nature is to be cradled by a nice hammock, swaying in the gentle breeze. Hiking is great, don’t get me wrong, but there’s nothing’s better than being suspended in the air, and looking up at some tree friends. Whether you’re on your own, or with a loved one, we’ve rounded up some of the best camping hammocks for any outdoor so you can relax, without having to stress out.

FOR THE RUGGED OUTDOORS PERSON

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Coming in with a five-star Amazon rating and over 5,500 reviews, this easy-to-pack option is made of high quality parachute nylon, so you can bring it absolutely anywhere, without worrying about it ripping, tearing, or snapping. Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PERSON THAT’S ALWAYS COLD

ENO Supersub Hammock This is a hammock and a sleeping bag all-in-one. In packs down super-small, and will keep you warm, even when those winds are blowing. I use this one on camping trips, and find myself sleeping in it instead of my tent. Buy on Backcountry $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE LIGHT PACKER

Legit Camping Hammock If you’re looking for a lightweight hammock that packs down small but remains durable, look no further. With over 2,000 reviews, this five-star rated hammock won’t weigh you down as you venture outdoors. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EASY SET-UP

Kootek Camping Hammock This hammock is easy to set up in just three minutes or less. Just wrap the straps around sturdy objects, like the main branch of a strong tree, and maximize your hang-time. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CUDDLING UP

Gold Armor Camping Hammock This double hammock has enough room for two, and can handle up to 500lbs. Get a blanket and snuggle up in this 4.5-star rated hammock. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

