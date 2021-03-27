You’ll Love These Wide-leg, Organic Cotton Everlane Track Pants So Much That You’ll Wear Them Into the Office

Now that I’m in the third trimester of my pregnancy, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that I’m living for comfort. I long for the days of the pre-pregnancy pencil skirts, skinny jeans, and shift dresses that line my overstuffed closet, but I confess I have moved on to new workwear: track pants. Yes, it may sound like I’m pushing the envelope rocking some drawstring, elastic waistband garments in a 9-5 office, but these aren’t just any ordinary pair of pants. They’re from Everlane – the Mecca of modern wardrobe staples.

The Track Wide-Leg Pant Buy at Everlane $ 58

Unlike other athleisure wear, Everlane’s newly released Track Wide-Leg Pant isn’t reserved for a visit to the weekend farmers market or lounging about on the couch. In fact, I paired my honey-hued pants with a pressed button-up white shirt for a socially-distanced work meeting one week and a black sleeveless turtleneck for a patio dinner the next. This “loungewear”option made a seamless transition from the corporate office to an evening soirée without hiccup.

The integrity of the material – a thick, heavy French terry organic cotton – lets you get by with wearing these in a professional setting. They have deep pockets and give generous room (especially if you aren’t pregnant), so order a size down from your usual size if you’re looking for a tailored, work-appropriate fit. Also, they are on the longer side, so if you’re short or hate getting alterations keep that in mind because they may need to be hemmed. This cozy garment comes in three signature shades: Honey, Black, and Light Heather Gray. I’ve already ordered my second pair.

