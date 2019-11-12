These Fleece-Lined Leggings Will Keep Your Legs Moving as the Weather Gets Colder

Just because the cold weather is encroaching upon us doesn’t mean that you have to take your workouts inside. You can still hit the streets and trails to run, bike, hike and exercise, so long as you’re properly geared up. So keep cozy in these fleece-lined leggings that’ll warm you up well after your warm up.

Torrid Fleece-Lined Active Legging Torrid designs fashion for women who wear sizes 10 to 30, like these ultra-soft fleece-lined leggings. Simple black leggings with no fancy features, they’re a staple item in your workout wardrobe. And they boast a wide-stretch waistband and tapered leg for a comfortable, second-skin fit. Buy on Amazon $ 57

Lululemon Cold Pacer High-Rise Tight Lululemon’s Pace tights were designed for cold-weather runs. The tech fleece, four-way stretch fabric on the face side of the leggings add an extra layer of warmth without sacrificing mobility. There are three pockets in the waistband which sits comfortably high on your hips and can be tightened with the continuous drawcord for a custom fit. And Lycra® Fibre will retain the shape of these leggings, no matter how many times you wear them—which will probably be all the time. Buy on Lululemon $ 128

Under Armour Base Leggings Under Armour’s Base leggings are a simple next-to-skin option that traps heat thanks to its thermal grid fleece fabric. And if you manage to break a sweat in the cold weather, these leggings boast quick-dry technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry and anti-odor properties to keep you fresh. Buy on Amazon $ 51 Free Returns

Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Wind Tights These stretchy knit-fleece tights from Smartwool are wind- and waterproof to protect your legs during fitness forays in fickle weather. Reflective elements also add protection by improving visibility while you’re out exercising in low-light conditions. You can even keep your stuff safe in the side and zipped pockets. Buy on Backcountry $ 105 Free Shipping

Plush High-Waisted Matte Fleece Legging Designer Jennifer Kim carefully curated Plush tights, a hosiery line of fleece-lined leggings you can wear out downtown or hiking on the trails. Sublimely soft, these leggings are a strategic alternative to otherwise itchy wool tights. Buy on Amazon $ 84 Free Shipping | Free Returns

