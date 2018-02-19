These Wireless Earbuds Feature A 30-Hour Battery Life

Scouted
If you’re always listening to music or podcasts, then finding the right earbuds to keep up with your listening habits is important. Half the battle is usually finding a pair with long-enough battery life. Ascape Audio created their Truly Wireless earbuds with exactly that in mind: they deliver an unmatched 30 hours of battery life. Beyond that, these sweat-proof earbuds feature rich audio from custom drivers made out of 2098 graphene-enhanced microfilm diaphragms and a twist-to-lock ergonomic shape for a perfect custom fit. They also work well for calls with their dual digital mics and, in case you're multitasking, you can even use a single button control to ask Siri or Google — or whomever your smartphone's assistant is — for directions or answers.
You'll get a clear, immersive audio experience that's both comfortable and clear with Ascape Audio’s Truly Wireless earbuds — and you can get that for 40% off right now. They’re $89.95, compared to their usual $149.95 price point.
