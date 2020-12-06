They Voted Down Masks. So This Small-Town Doctor Quit.

Dr. John Shell of rural Kansas had never quit anything in his life.

But the 58-year-old small town doctor says he was left with no choice after his Nov. 23 appearance via Zoom before the Board of Commissioners in rural Coffey County, Kansas.

As the county’s volunteer health officer, Shell had decided in July that Coffey would join 80 of Kansas’ 105 counties in opting out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s initial mask mandate, because there were so few cases in the area.